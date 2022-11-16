Emily Ratajkowski favorite tweet topic is ‘Dating Pete Davidson’

Regarding her alleged relationship with Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski is making fun of her followers.

Regarding her alleged relationship with Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski is making fun of her followers. Dionne Warwick’s trending tweet, in which the music legend made fun of becoming Davidson’s newest love interest, was recently liked by the 31-year-old model.

One day before Pete Davidson’s 29th birthday, the “Walk on by” singer tweeted, “I will be dating Pete Davidson next.”

Shortly after it was revealed that Ratajkowski was dating the “Saturday Night Live” alum, Warwick sent the tweet.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that they’re “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

The source stated that the two were introduced by friends who they had in common. The source revealed, “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how smart she is.

Following a tip to the Instagram gossip account @DeuxMoi claiming they observed the pair “holding hands” while out on a date in Brooklyn on Saturday night, fans started to suspect the pair were more than just buddies.

The first time either of them has somewhat acknowledged the supposed relationship is in Ratajkowski’s Twitter post. But Davidson doesn’t use social media.

After a source revealed she was divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard in July, the “Gone Girl” actress has just started dipping her toes back into the dating scene. In September, she formally filed for divorce.

She had “been seen a couple of times” with Brad Pitt, but it was more of a casual encounter, a source informed shortly after.

Ratajkowski has reportedly kept most of her relationships informal, as evidenced by the PDA shots she shared with DJ Orazio Rispo in October in New York City.