Emily Ratajkowski Reacts Subtly to Pete Davidson’s Dating Life

A source close to Emily said the two have “flirtatious chemistry right now”.

The model has been casually linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Emily Ratajkowski has entered the chat.

She weighed in subtly but slyly on Pete Davidson’s personal life when news broke that the model had lately been spotted with him. Dionne Warwick, 81, jokingly tweeted on November 14 that “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” Emily liked the comment, which enraged many.

A source close to Emily exclusively revealed to E! earlier this week. rumours that the former cast member of Saturday Night Live and the Gone Girl actress have “gone on a few dates” in New York. Although they have been friends for a long time, the informant revealed that the two had lost touch until “”Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

“Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with,” the source said, adding that the duo have “a flirtatious chemistry right now.”

More than three months after Pete’s breakup with Kim Kardashian, there have been reports of a relationship. Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, Maraget Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor are just a few of his other well-known ex-wives.

Emily, who has a 20-month-old son named Sylvester with Sebastian Bear-McClard, recently started dipping her toes back into the dating scene. The two split in July. The 31-year-old has been casually linked to Brad Pitt since their breakup, and last month she was seen kissing DJ Orazio Rispo.

“She’s not exclusively dating anyone and is having fun,” a separate source told E! News. “Emily is in her ‘single girl era’ and wants to see what’s out there.”

While she may not be looking for anything serious with Pete, Emily has gone on record to saying that she gets why “women find him very attractive.”

“Pete—he’s got the height,” she gushed during a 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming.”

The model continued, “He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He’s great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it.”

