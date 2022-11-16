Erin & Ben Napier were on the verge of declining to appear in the HGTV Christmas movie

Erin & Ben Napier were on the verge of declining to appear in the HGTV

In an HGTV Christmas movie, Erin and Ben Napier will make their acting debut, but they almost turned down the role.

In an HGTV Christmas movie, Erin and Ben Napier will make their acting debut, but they almost turned down the role. The Home Town stars initially said no when the network asked them to be in A Christmas Open House, one of its first-ever written holiday films, which is currently streaming on discovery+ and running on HGTV on December 7. Ben tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story, “We didn’t feel that comfortable doing it.” “In the conventional sense, we are not actors. We don’t adopt a persona. In our regular jobs, we simply react to events, but this time in front of a camera.”

“We shoot things fast and loose when we’re making Home Town. It’s just what happens happens, and we try to get it from the best angle,” adds Erin.

However, a motivating comment from a well-known friend caused them to reconsider.

Ree Drummond, the star of The Pioneer Woman, offered them some guidance in a holiday film that aired on the Food Network the previous year. “She declared it to be the most enjoyable experience of her life and advised doing it immediately. I have faith in her. Thus, we did! “argues Erin.

The couple ran lines at their house at night after reading the script while driving between renovation check-ins in and around their town of Laurel, Mississippi. The Napiers were able to film their scenes while still working on the rest of their roles because the production moved to Laurel for a week when the time came.

Ben and Erin depict an oddly recognizable couple: The movie’s characters are Melissa (Katie Stevens), a big-city realtor who goes back to her hometown to sell her mother’s property with a little eager support from her childhood sweetheart, David. Sarah and Henry, a small-town artist and craftsman, play a significant role in their romance (Victor Rasuk).

They clicked right away with their new co-stars. My character and Victor are supposed to be best friends, and we got to spend a little over an hour with them before we started, claims Ben. He was fortunately already a fan. “I adored the television program How to Make It in America, in which Victor appeared. The click was that. Then we became friends.”

When Victor was invited to make his on-screen singing debut for an impromptu “open mic night” scenario in a bar, the simple report came in useful. Thankfully, Erin is a natural on stage; she was in a band in high school and occasionally appeared on Home Town. She grabbed her guitar and joined her husband and their co-star in singing a Christmas tune.

The freshly minted actors are still waiting for their evaluations. “Even now, I’m a little anxious. Hope people enjoy it “argues

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, a holiday special from The Napier, will show on November 27. Home Town will return to HGTV on December 4. Season two of Home Town Takeover will debut in early 2023. A Christmas Open House is already streaming on discovery+ and will air on HGTV on December 7.