Eva Mendes refers to Ryan Gosling as her “husband”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been together for eleven years, but some people believe they’ve moved their relationship forward after Gosling recently said something during an Australian television interview.

Mendes casually referred to Gosling as her “husband” while discussing her charitable work in Australia on Friday’s episode of Today on Channel Nine.

According to the Daily Mail, Mendes told broadcasters Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon during the programme, “Everyone is so nice here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the finest time.”

When approached for clarification, Gosling and Mendes’ representatives remained silent. Advertisement

Mendes’ “spouse” reference comes only a week after she shared an Instagram photo of a wrist tattoo honouring her relationship. Gosling is currently filming The Fall Guy in Australia. Mendes is seen in the picture covering her face with her wrist, which bears the inscription “de Gosling.”

According to prior reports, in Hispanic culture, the usage of “de” or “of” unites the woman’s last name with her husband’s after marriage, suggesting that the celebrity’s tattoo may be a reference to the title “Mrs. Gosling.”

Mendes confirmed that the tattoo was actually one she had done “years ago” on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show during her press tour of Australia. As she stated, after publishing her Instagram picture, she has since received “a lot of amusing inquiries.”

Mendes argued, “But who says we weren’t already. “I prefer to keep everything a secret. I’m a pretty enigmatic person.”

Advertisement

On the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, when they played a couple with a young boy, Mendes and Gosling got to know one another. Following the movie’s filming, they were finally seen in Disneyland and later shared a kiss there. In 2016, Us Weekly claimed that they had secretly wed; however, sources later told PEOPLE that the rumours weren’t accurate.

Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6, are the couple’s daughters, whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Mendes revealed in an interview she had in August while promoting her collaboration with Skura Style that “my man and my kids” are who she names her family. She remarked, “That’s simply how it is, wherever they are.

Also Read Eva Mendes posed with her arm up to show a tattoo dedicated to partner Ryan Gosling Eva Mendes has revealed a new tattoo dedicated to her longtime partner...