Ex-couple Mike and Jana Kramer reunite for son’s 4th birthday

  • Together, Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin will celebrate their son.
  • For their son Jace Joseph’s fourth birthday, the co-parents planned an early Spider-Man-themed celebration, which Kramer, 38, posted on Instagram on Sunday.
  • The mother of two captioned the image on her Instagram Story, which shows her standing on one side with Caussin, 35, on the other, Jace, and Spider-Man standing in the centre, and writing, “Happy almost 4th birthday my little Spidey.”
She posted more images from the celebration on Monday with the caption “About yesterday.”

“Tomorrow is Jace’s birthday, so we wanted to celebrate him like Spider-Man! When Spiderman entered the room, he was truly star-struck and had the nicest time. Unbelievable that this tiny boy will soon turn 4!”

After over six years of marriage, Kramer and Caussin divorced in April 2021. They also have a 6-year-old daughter together named Jolie Rae.

In a recent appearance on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk in a discussion about toxic forgiveness, Kramer claimed that she had grown resentful of her partner’s infidelity and the potential consequences of divorce for her family. You don’t get to do what you did and take my child away from me, she recalls thinking.

“I grew up to be a great big mama bear,” she recounted, adding later, “I know we’re both in better situations now. But as I consider this year, I realise that my children won’t be spending Christmas at my place. That’s going to hurt.”

“When it happens, I think, “That’s not fair.” You also destroyed my family’s dream, which I had for them “She spoke. That’s unfair, I say.

Even now, as long as we keep our connection and ourselves private, Kramer said, “We’re great.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Sheree Zampino all chuckled in response to her comment, “But how rude is that though, that they force divorced people co-parent.”

“You get what I’m saying? We separated for a good reason, “Added her.

Kramer nodded and said, “That’s how it’s shaping up to be with me and my ex,” in response to Zampino’s statement that she and ex-husband Will Smith “are better as co-parents than we were at husband and wife.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl)

Jana Kramer REVEALS dating Chris Evans
Jana Kramer REVEALS dating Chris Evans

The One Tree Hill actress disclosed she dated Captain America's Chris Evans...

