Fans go wild for Allison Janney, 62, in her sheer, sensual dress: “The females are out.”

Allison Janney wore a sheer, sparkly Naeem Khan gown for her Prime Video film premiere. She stars in “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” which she’s directing and co-starring in

The 62-year-old Oscar winner accessorised the sequin-covered dress with cutout sleeves and a high neck, a silvery smoky eye, Stuart Weitzman heels, and a Tyler Ellis purse. Her sleek bob was done in a deep side part.

Instagram didn’t quench the thirst. “Wowza! One person exclaimed, “This is a look!” Another joked, “The girls are out,” adding a heart and a fire emoji.

Advertisement

This “Mom” actress is one sexy mother.

In a sheer, sparkly Naeem Khan gown that highlighted her proportions, Allison Janney stole the show at the red carpet premiere of her new Prime Video film, “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” on Wednesday (not to mention freed the nipple).

The 62-year-old Oscar winner accessorised the sequin-covered dress with cutout sleeves and a high neck, a silvery smoky eye, Stuart Weitzman heels, and a Tyler Ellis purse. Her sleek bob was done in a deep side part.

Social media was enamoured with the sexagenarian star’s seductive appearance.

A third jokingly said, “I’ve seen the pictures of Allison Janney on the red carpet in that dress and I just ask for your thoughts and privacy at this time as I try to work through this.”

Advertisement

Instagram didn’t quench the thirst. “Wowza! One person exclaimed, “This is a look!” Another joked, “The girls are out,” adding a heart and a fire emoji.

Also Read