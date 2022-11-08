 Fiancée of Aaron Carter claims her heart is “completely broken”

For the first time since his passing on Sunday, she spoke about her emotions in a brief, sad TikTok video.

In June 2020, Martin and Carter announced their engagement; they welcomed their son Prince last November.

They then reconciled in December 2021 before splitting up once more in February 2022.

Following the passing of Prince Carter’s father Aaron Carter over the weekend at the age of 34, Melanie Martin is finding strength for her 11-month-old baby.

Martin talked about her sentiments after hearing the tragic news in an exclusive statement that was released to the media on Monday.

“My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him,” Martin said. “He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn’t help him in the way I felt he needed it.”

She then on, “I just wish I had more people to assist me in dealing with him. This is the worst day of my life because I will now be raising our son alone, but I must be strong for him.”

I’m devastated,” she said in response.

The app’s warning that “Participating in this activity could result in you or others being hurt” was prompted by the two-second clip of Martin sobbing from what looks to be the driver’s seat of a moving automobile. She also posted an old clip from a TikTok Live when Carter demonstrated some ridiculous dance skills for his followers. Martin’s caption read, “Forever posting.”

Martin made his remark after PEOPLE announced on Saturday that Carter had passed away. He was discovered that day at his Lancaster, California, home, according to TMZ, who broke the news.

Just before 11 a.m. local time, a body was located, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson informed the news. However, police have not yet released the body’s identity.

Back in 2018, Carter spoke candidly with PEOPLE about his eagerness to maybe raise a baby.

“I’m going to make a great dad. Knowing that, “At the time, Carter stated.”I desire many children, a stable home, and a life filled with joy, laughter, education, and pleasure. It will be beneficial.”

Over the years, Aaron battled addiction, mental health issues, and legal issues, for which he sought treatment. Most recently, he was stopped on Tuesday for a possible DUI, but authorities later determined that he wasn’t impaired after administering a field sobriety test, according to a source.

Carter revealed to The Sun in September 2022 that he was voluntarily enrolling in an outpatient rehab program in order to mend his relationship with Martin and regain custody of their son. Carter claimed that Martin’s mother had been given temporary custody of their son due to fears of domestic abuse and drug use.

A week prior to his passing, Carter revealed that he had listed his Lancaster, California home in order to begin a “new chapter.” He said at the time on Twitter, “selling my second house my experience with real estate has been great. I’m eager to start a new chapter in my third house, where I intend to stay so that I may build a wonderful life for my family.”

A week after welcoming Prince, the erratic couple called off their engagement. It's unknown how they were connected at the time of Carter's passing.

