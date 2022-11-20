“Friends” star Matthew Perry thought it could help with drug addiction: “It didn’t,”

Mathew Perry is a big name in TV drama industry

Actor is drug addicted in boom of his acting period and ruined many opportunities due to this

Matthew Perry has revealed how the Friends cast members assisted him in overcoming his drug addiction.

On the show’s sets, the actor told PEOPLE that he always felt at ease with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Hayden.

He remarked, “They were patient and understanding. Like penguins, I say. The other penguins will surround and support a sick or severely injured penguin until it can stand on its own in the wild. And the cast essentially achieved that for me.

Regarding his coping strategies, Perry added: “I felt that being hilarious all the time would help me get through. I believed that [Friends] would make things right. No, it didn’t.