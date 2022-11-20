Gigi Hadid shares a rare photo of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai

Her infant Khai is a big part of what makes Gigi Hadid’s summer gorgeous in her eyes.

Her infant Khai is a big part of what makes Gigi Hadid’s summer gorgeous in her eyes. The model recently posted a carousel of images on her Instagram as a final tribute to the summer, one of which was a rare picture of her and Zayn Malik’s 2-year-old kid.

Along with the Instagram images from November 17, Gigi added, “Some lost summer files.” “Because I can’t believe how quickly this year has passed and how quickly the weather is turning cold.”

The lovely black-and-white image shows Gigi walking on a beach with her daughter in her arms. Khai and Gigi’s strong affinity is evident as the young child placed her hand on Gigi’s chest, despite the fact that the picture obscures both of their features.

A little over two months ago, Gigi provided a rare update on her motherhood experience, calling Khai “a genius,” which led to her most recent photo of her infant daughter.

On September 11, she said of her position as a mother, “It’s so much fun.”It simply becomes more and more entertaining the more she communicates, comprehends, and remembers. She’s also a blessing.”

She’s been busy trying to keep up with her baby, who developing quickly, as Gigi is pointed out.

She is really active from very early in the morning, according to Gigi. “Very mobile jumping off objects quite courageous, which is wonderful, but you know.”

The model added, “That’s what I’m going for,” after stating that she and her infant daughter were “practicing doing dangerous things carefully.”

