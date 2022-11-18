Advertisement
Grammys, Marc and his fiancée Nadia make a rare appearance on the red carpet

Grammys, Marc and his fiancée Nadia make a rare appearance on the red carpet

Grammys, Marc and his fiancée Nadia make a rare appearance on the red carpet

Grammys, Marc and his fiancée Nadia make a rare appearance

  • Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are out on a date tonight!
  • Six months after their engagement party at Sexy Fish Miami in May, they went on a fancy night out.
  • Later, Nadia posted a picture of Marc holding her hand while inside the party.
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are out on a date tonight! At the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17, the singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay walked the red carpet together while remaining close. Marc, 54, dressed for the event in a black suit and shoes that matched, while his fiancée looked stunning in a scarlet gown with a high slit. Nadia, 23, finished off her sultry look with a pair of glam stilettos and silver accessories.

Once inside, the contestant was seen supporting Marc as he accepted the Best Salsa Album trophy for Pa’lla Voy from the audience. Nadia gave the singer of “Mala” a heartfelt shoutout while he was performing, and she sweetly smiled at him.

Six months after their engagement party at Sexy Fish Miami in May, they went on a fancy night out. The pair appeared “emotional” and “very joyful” when they were honored by close friends at a spectacular meal at the seafood restaurant, an onlooker at the time told the news.

Later, Nadia posted a picture of Marc holding her hand while inside the party. Her palm was ringed with a sizable diamond. “Engagement Party!” she wrote as the description for the image on Instagram Story.

Dayanara Torres, Shannon De Lima, and Jennifer Lopez were among Marc’s prior wives. Scroll down to watch the engaged couple, along with other celebrities, at the 2022 Latin Grammys.

Next Story