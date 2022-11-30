Grayson Chrisley is doing “OK” after his scary car accident

He was eventually taken to the hospital for his injuries in an ambulance.

Following his terrifying auto accident, Grayson Chrisley is doing “OK.” Chrisley Knows Best, 16, attempted to downplay the terrifying accident to his family, but his older sister Savannah Chrisley explained just how terrifying the whole incident was.

“He made it sounds like a fender-bender,” Savannah, 25, said in a conversation with mom Julie Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast. “And y’all, when I tell you the whole front of his truck [was destroyed]. Like, every airbag deployed. It was bad.”

She continued, “When I showed up and saw it, literally my heart sank because, for anyone that knows, Grayson has always had a special place in my heart.”

Savannah further revealed that Grayson had indicated that with the ongoing legal drama involving parents Julie and Todd, this was “the last thing” their family needed.

“Dad was like, ‘Grayson, you’re alive. You’re safe. Who cares? It’s a car. That’s what insurance is for. You’re alive and you’re safe and you’re well,'” she recalled her dad saying. “All Grayson was worried about was a photo. He has a Polaroid picture of dad on his dashboard.”

She said, “He’s OK. Despite being hurt, he is OK. It might have been worse. So give thanks to the Almighty. We’ve obviously had a lot going on in our family. However, we’re making progress toward completion. We look for the positive side of everything. It’s challenging.”

On November 21, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department informed PEOPLE that Grayson had recently struck the rear of a stopped car in the state’s capital city. He couldn’t remember what had happened, probably from a head injury. He was eventually taken to the hospital for his injuries in an ambulance.

“We got the phone call that we had to get to him. I ran out of the house, you know, jumped in the car and found him on the interstate,” he shared in the Nov. 17 episode.

“I remember looking at Grayson on that stretcher in the back of that ambulance and him crying and the police stopping to talk to me before they took me to him and all I could think of was thank you God because he is alive and crying,” he continued. “Then, they said you want to ride with him to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and I said, ‘I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be with him until he comes home with me.’ So, I remember holding his hand and saying, ‘It’s OK. It’s gonna be OK.’ The highway patrol was there. Traffic was lined up for miles and miles. His car was totaled.”

The crash took place just before Grayson’s parents were given a financial felony term.

In June, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were found guilty of conspiring to commit tax fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the US. Also convicted guilty of wire fraud was Julie. They have persisted in denying all accusations.

Although their attorney argued that a witness “lied” while testifying in an effort to have the convictions overturned, Todd was actually given a sentence of 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation, while Julie received a sentence of seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

