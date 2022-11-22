Grayson Chrisley is recovering from a recent car crash

According to the report, the Chrisley Knows Best actor was driving his Ford F-150 pickup on I-65N when he hit the back of a Dodge truck.

According to a Nashville police report obtained by TMZ, the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was taken to the hospital on November 12 after an accident on a Tennessee interstate. According to the report, the Chrisley Knows Best actor was driving his Ford F-150 pickup on I-65N when he hit the back of a Dodge truck. The other driver told police that he felt Grayson’s car hit him from behind as he was stopped in a line of busy, bumper-to-bumper traffic.

When questioned about what transpired, police claimed that Grayson was unable to remember anything about the collision, which the report claimed may have been caused by a brain injury. Due to his injuries, the 16-year-old was then taken by ambulance to the hospital. The report indicates that although the other driver in the collision was hurt as a result of the incident, they declined medical assistance. According to the report, both vehicles were damaged and transported away after the collision.

According to authorities, no arrests, charges, or tickets were issued following the collision, according to TMZ. Grayson, Highway Patrol, and Nashville police have all been contacted by News, but no responses have been received as of yet.

Five months had passed since Grayson’s parents’ tax and bank fraud convictions when the incident took place. Todd and Julie, who also have a son, Chase, 26, and a daughter, Savannah, 25, are currently awaiting sentencing and could spend up to 30 years in jail. Todd is the father of Kyle, 31, and Lindsie, 33, who was born to him and his ex-wife, Teresa Terry.

Shortly after the decision, Todd revealed that Grayson had a hard time reading scathing online reviews of his family and gave his son some wise counsel: ignore the trolls.

“I said to him, ‘You understand that you’re allowing someone that you’re never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self-worth, who your family is,'” Todd shared on the June 29 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast. “I said, ‘If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone sent, who has two followers and a cat as their emoji…'”

The 53-year-old continued to uphold the couple’s innocence, noting that the support the family has gotten “far outweighs any of the hostility” they have encountered.

Todd said, “The world constantly trying to shame people to bring them down, but I don’t accept that. “I won’t let guilt over something I didn’t do consume me.”

