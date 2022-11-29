Hailey Bieber displays her “Apple-Sized” ovarian cyst

On social media, Hailey Bieber is posting a distressing health update.

I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “

Hailey revealed that she had a “mini-stroke” in April, which showed a heart problem.

Advertisement

On social media, Hailey Bieber is posting a distressing health update. The owner of Rhode Beauty revealed a recent health setback alongside a picture uploaded to her Instagram Stories on November 28. Although Hailey clarified that the enlarged area was “not a baby,” it is visible that she is lifting up her sweatshirt to reveal her torso.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, PCOS is the formation of cysts along the ovary’s outer edge, whereas endometriosis results from uterus tissue growing outside the uterus. In Hailey’s case, she described how it makes her feel rather than describing the characteristics of her cyst.

“It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional,” she continued. “Anyways…I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey has been vocal about past health concerns, including one earlier this year that required hospitalization. Hailey revealed that she had a “mini-stroke” in April, which showed a heart problem. Hailey reported that she was “recovering well” following a procedure to repair the hole in her heart.

Advertisement

“I feel great,” she said in a YouTube video. “The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life.”

Also Read ‘Talking to People from His Past Is Painful’ Matt Lauer Five years after being fired from the Today programme, Matt Lauer has...