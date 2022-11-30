Harrison Ford and Jason Segel break the law in the “Shrinking” trailer

A brand-new trailer for the upcoming comedy series shrinking on Apple TV+, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, has been released.

On January 27, 2023, the show is scheduled to make its debut exclusively on Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere, followed by one new episode every Friday.

This is the second time that Segel has worked with Apple TV+; he previously starred in the Apple Original Film the Sky is everywhere.

Advertisement

A brand-new trailer for the upcoming comedy series shrinking on Apple TV+, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, has been released. On January 27, 2023, the show is scheduled to make its debut exclusively on Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere, followed by one new episode every Friday.

A grieving therapist named Jimmy, played by actor Jason Segel, is the focus of the upcoming 10-episode comedy series. Jimmy chooses to ignore all of his training and tell his clients what he actually thinks of them. Even though he disregards his years of training and ethics, he ends up having a significant impact on and changing the lives of his clients, which ultimately causes him to change. The show also features Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell in addition to Segel and Ford.

The cast members are shown jumping on a trampoline with sporadic writing appearing on the light blue wall behind them in the new teaser trailer, which doesn’t reveal much about the plot or the characters. The major statement that can be heard in the background is “Sometimes you have to break down to have a breakthrough,” and the teaser ends with Segel standing on the trampoline as Ford approaches and turns to face him.

Alongside Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, Segel serves as the show’s creator and executive producer. The first episode, which the three of them also authored, is being directed by James Ponsoldt, who is also an executive producer. Additionally serving as executive producers for the show are Randall Winston, Jeff In gold, Liza Katzer, and Neil Goldman.

Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions are the producers of Shrinking. It is the third time that Apple, Lawrence, and Warner Bros. Television have partnered; they previously did so on the critically acclaimed drama Ted Lasso and the upcoming drama series Bad Monkey. This is the second time that Segel has worked with Apple TV+; he previously starred in the Apple Original Film The Sky is Everywhere.

Also Read “Willow” returns for a daring and beautiful new journey through Tir Asleen Nearly 35 years later, Lucasfilm is making a comeback to the Willow...