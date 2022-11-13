Harry Styles helps a fan reveal the gender of an unborn child

The Grammy Award winner, 28, assisted a pregnant woman called Sidney in revealing the gender of her unborn child.

I’m sure it’s going to be fine.

Styles previously postponed several shows on his L.A. residency, revealing he had the flu. “

Advertisement

The wonder of life is being celebrated by Harry Styles. On Friday, during his 15-night Los Angeles engagement at Kia Forum as part of his Love on Tour, the Grammy Award winner, 28, assisted a pregnant woman called Sidney in revealing the sex of her unborn child.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Styles teased the audience, saying, “She’s about to do the single hardest thing in the world there is to do. I’m sure it’s going to be fine. The most

He went on: “You won’t soon forget this Friday night in Los Angeles. Let’s begin. Please play some stressful music for the gender reveal.”

Advertisement

The band provided a soundtrack as Styles continued to tease his fans and work up a drumroll. He sang, “I know something you don’t know.”

He laughed as he danced along to the music, “This is called edging,” before finally saying, “It’s a… GIRL!”

The Harry’s House performer is known for assisting fans at his concerts with significant announcements; most recently, in June, he assisted a concertgoer in the UK to come out after spotting their sign in the audience that read: “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out.”

Styles previously postponed several shows on his L.A. residency, revealing he had the flu. “I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now, and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible,” he said last week.

“Until very recently, I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring,” Styles added. “I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would.”

Advertisement