He Cursed at Fox Exec says James Cameron

James Cameron keeps in mind both the people who helped him along the way and the people who didn’t.

The 68-year-old Academy Award-winning director claimed to GQ in an interview that after a heated argument about the contentious running time of his record-breaking 2009 epic picture Avatar, he instructed a Fox official to “get the f— out of my office.”

Before the eagerly anticipated debut of his follow-up Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron recalled a specific conversation with a Fox executive, “who will go unidentified, because this is an extremely nasty review.”

After seeing an early screening of the two hours and 42 minutes long original film, Cameron claimed the executive approached him with a “sad cancer diagnosis expression.”

“I told him, “I think this movie is going to make all the f—ing money,” which is something I’ve never said to anyone else in the business, Cameron said. And by the time it happens, it will be too late for you to fall in love with the movie. You have until today to fall in love with the movie.”

He went on, “When I said, “So I’m not asking you to say something that you don’t feel, but just know that I will always know that no matter how complimentary you are about the movie in the future when it makes all the money,” I meant to say, “ALL THE MONEY, not some of the money, all the f—ing money.” You can’t come back to me and praise the movie or bring a friend along and boast about what you two accomplished, I told them. You won’t be able to accomplish it,”



“That specific studio boss lost it at that time and started bugging me. And I commanded him to leave my office immediately. And that’s how it ended up, “said Cameron.

The studio ultimately benefited from Cameron’s intuition because the film set numerous records with its $77,025,481 domestic opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. Thanks to many theatre releases following its initial 2009 release, the movie has made close to $3 billion globally.

In an earlier interview with Empire, Cameron issued a warning to viewers about the sequel’s length, stating that he doesn’t “want anybody grumbling about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours.”

“Give me a f—ing break, it’s like. I have observed my children acting out five consecutive one-hour bouts. The big societal paradigm shift that needs to occur is this: it’s acceptable to get up and go potty, “Cameron threw in.

