Hilaria Baldwin claims that Lucia is still her daughter despite the surrogacy

The Georgetown University alum revealed that the pair hasn’t made any decisions on future family growth.

“There are many different ways to become a parent,” Baldwin, 38, said on the Sunday, November 20, episode of her “Witches Anonymous” podcast. “I don’t have a difference between my daughter that was born via surrogacy and my six other children that I carried.”

While “people assume I’m less of a mom” or that “she’s less of my daughter,” said the Massachusetts native, who had the 20-month-old via surrogacy with husband Alec Baldwin in February 2021, Lucia is “just as devoted” as her other children.

The author of the Living Clearly Method and the 64-year-old former cast member of 30 Rock wed in June 2012 and have seven children together: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 20, and daughter Ilaria, whom they welcomed in September. Daughter Ireland, now 25 years old, was born to the Arctic Dogs actor and his ex-wife Kim Basinger in 1995.

“We’re considered to be breeders in many ways — and this is me, who has seven kids — but I understand that the historical connection of women is breeder,” Hilaria said on Sunday’s podcast episode. “And if you cannot breed in the traditional way, or you do not want to breed in the traditional way, people think that they have a right to talk about it.”

Despite the fact that “people don’t know my story” since “I’ve yet to share it with anyone,” the former yoga instructor continued, “it doesn’t stop them from making me feel like an outcast person” for choosing surrogacy.

“It made me so sad — the feeling of judgment. And on such innocence. They’re questioning whether I should’ve done that, which therefore is questioning whether she should exist,” she explained.

The “Mom Brain” anchor claimed that her surrogate and she “speak virtually every single day” and described their relationship as “wonderful.”

Hilaria has long been open about the ups and downs of motherhood, exclusively telling Us Weekly last month that she has grown to accept “the turmoil” so much that the birth of their seventh child hasn’t significantly altered the family dynamic. She did point out that raising a big family can be “quite a juggle.”

The Georgetown University alum revealed that the pair hasn’t made any decisions on future family growth. She told Us, “I would have stated earlier [that I’m] certainly done. “I feel like I’m in with seven kids, but it’s just Alec and me, so time will tell,” she said.

