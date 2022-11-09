Advertisement
Hilaria Baldwin was against age-gap before meeting Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin was against age-gap before meeting Alec Baldwin

Articles
Alec Baldwin attends a game night Hilaria just after charges imposed

Alec Baldwin attends a game night Hilaria just after charges imposed

  • Hilaria Baldwin has a 26-year age difference from her husband, Alec Baldwin.
  • The 38-year-old used to be quick to judge couples with large age gaps in age.
  • Hilaria’s new podcast, “Witches Anonymous,” is the first of its kind.
Hilaria Baldwin talked openly about significant age gaps in marriages, including her 26-year age difference from her 64-year-old husband, Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria admitted that she was frequently quick to condemn couples that weren’t close in age during the inaugural edition of her brand-new podcast, “Witches Anonymous.”

“Before I got together with Alec [Baldwin], I would judge women and men that had big age differences,” the Boston-born yoga instructor admitted.

“I would look at it like, this older man wants some young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever.”

The 38-year-old claimed that she frequently questioned other people’s motives and believed that the love shared by an older and younger spouse was not sincere.

“That younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn’t even care and is just like whatever, ‘I hope you die, and I’m going to take all your money,’” she added.

Hilaria, who has been married to Alec since 2012, said that meeting him caused a change in her outlook.

“Now that I’m in that relationship and people will say those things about me regularly, I realize, what was this trained into my head?” she said.

“Why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or what I thought love would be but it doesn’t make it not valid.”

The Baldwin family welcomed daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, the newest “Baldwinito,” last month.

