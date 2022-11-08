Hugh Jackman returning for “Deadpool 3” as Wolverine

When it was revealed that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, it sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

“It’s not like adding Hugh Jackman to a movie like this is a hard sell.

And I’m really grateful that they did it because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true.

Advertisement

When it was revealed that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, it sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The following installment of the superhero series starring Ryan Reynolds will be the first time Hugh Jackman reprises the role since he left it following James Mangold’s critically acclaimed 2017 film Logan. Reynolds spoke with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub for his upcoming Apple TV+ Christmas musical, Spirited, and they discussed the process that was used to convince Jackman to take on the role again. Reynolds said that the idea of seeing Logan and Wade in a movie together is “beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to pursue.”

Reynolds responded that he doesn’t really take responsibility for getting Jackman to return but did say that he had pushed heavily to have a film starring Deadpool and Wolverine when Weintraub asked if he was able to talk about the conversations that went into getting Jackman back for the upcoming movie.

“I think you’re giving me too much credit. I don’t believe that I’m responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I’m not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he’d be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I’ll let Hugh, because I know it’s only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I’m sure. I’ll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it.”

Additionally, he mentioned how crucial it was to him that the two characters appear in a film together.

“It’s not like adding Hugh Jackman to a movie like this is a hard sell. It’s an immediate and emphatic, unqualified yes. It’s a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tapes in order to make that happen. And they did it. And I’m really grateful that they did it because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So I’m really, really super fucking excited to do this film.”

Also Read Rebel Wilson shares exclusive information about Secret Baby Shower Kennedy also wrote: Wilson revealed to news that Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson...