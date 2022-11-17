In a joke, Pete Davidson expressed a desire to slime Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their red carpet debut, although the comic initially had other ideas.

The former cast member of Saturday Night Live accompanied Kim for the May Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the episode. They attended the White House Correspondent’s Dinner two days previous to their special night out.

“I wanted us to be being slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, but you know, to each his own,” said Pete in response.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor, 29, told the reality star, 42, that “these things are a lot and are really stressful,” during his debut appearance on The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17.

Kim concurred that managing two events simultaneously was challenging. She said, “We will never do the White House [Correspondent’s Dinner] again,” alluding to their first public appearance together. “I really wanted to have brown hair on our first red carpet and I wanted it to be a non-fashion event,” she said.

When the TV personality made her SNL hosting debut in October 2021, they reconnected after initially meeting during fashion’s biggest night in September 2021. Following their cooperation, Pete and Kim—who had an on-screen kiss for a skit—began dating.

Later, the founder of KKW Beauty talked about her ex-boyfriend in an episode of the popular Hulu series. “Pete is very possibly the most admirable person I have ever met. the best heart, perhaps. He is so humorous, and it has to do with how funny he is, people would constantly remark. In a June episode, she admitted to the cameras, “And that’s like fourth on my list of reasons why I like him. “He can handle anything and always acts with elegance. He always wants the best for others. He is incredibly thoughtful, modest, and sincere. The only way I can think to characterise Pete is sincere.

