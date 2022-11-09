Aaron Carter described his death at age 34 as “very surprising.”

Heavy spirits According to a source speaking exclusively in latest issue, those closest to Aaron Carter described his death at age 34 as “very surprising.”

A representative told Us that the ’00s celebrity was discovered dead at his California home on Saturday, November 5. At 11 a.m. local time, a 911 call was made, according to several media sources. Although Carter’s official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, the musician battled mental illness and had a history of drug misuse.

“Those who’ve known him for years never saw Aaron like this [before],” the insider tells Us, noting that pals observed the Florida native exhibit “bizarre behavior” and “slurring his words” ahead of his death.

Close friends informed Carter that “everyone wanted him to go to rehab,” but the former Dancing With the Stars contestant reportedly initially resisted the idea.

The “I Want Candy” singer’s ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, also expressed worries about her ex-husband, with whom she shares 11-month-old Prince. According to the source, “she was attempting to assist him get off narcotics and go to treatment on a regular basis.” It was a never-ending struggle.

The insider claimed that Martin “reached out” to an outpatient clinic on Carter’s behalf, but it didn’t seem like the effort was successful.

In an exclusive interview with Us in December 2021, the “Aaron’s Party” singer gushed about his experience being a father for the first time. “The person that I am today — I want to be a better version of [the person] I was the day prior to that. So tomorrow, I want to be a better version of myself than I was the day before that,” he explained. “So that’s really what I’m striving for and really just peace and serenity and exercising those things more. And really holding my own self accountable for my shortcomings.”

Since becoming engaged in June 2020, Carter and Martin have had a tumultuous relationship, splitting up and getting back together several times. The Bulgarian native has openly voiced her sorrow following the death of the House of Carter alum, despite the fact that they called it quits earlier this year.

She exclusively revealed to Us in a statement on Monday, November 7, “I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him,” “I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again. I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”

Meanwhile, the late pop artist had previously been candid about his darkest times. He told Us in 2017:

“I believed I would die by 30.” Even at the ages of 13 and 14, I pondered, “Oh, my God. I’m going to pass away. I experience a lot of anguish, and my music reflects that pain.

