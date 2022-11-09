Irina Shayk still ‘in love’ with ex Bradley Cooper

The couple have a 5-year-old daughter together named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

A source close to Shayk said she would like the pair to get back together.

In the midst of reports that the model wants to reunite with Bradley Cooper, 47, Irina Shayk, 36, and the actor spent some time together on Monday.

The ex-couple, who have a 5-year-old daughter together named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, were photographed walking their two dogs in New York City.

The supermodel and the actor “have both been single and begun hanging out more together,” a source close to her said on Tuesday, adding that she “would like for them to get back together.”

The informant further stated that Shayk “very much loves” Bradley and is “very happy to spend time with him.”

Cooper and Shayk were out together when Cooper was seen grabbing Shayk by the butt in another adorable exchange.

Irina enjoys watching Bradley with their daughter, the insider continued. He makes a great father.

In September, Page Six broke the exclusive story that the couple had been considering getting back together and having additional children.

