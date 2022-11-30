Advertisement
Jake Flint, a country singer, died at age 37 just after marrying Brenda

Articles
Jake Flint, a country singer, died at age 37

  • Jake Flint, a country music performer, passed away just hours after tying the knot with Brenda over the weekend, according to his publicist.
  • The “Hard Livin'” crooner died peacefully in his sleep shortly after he and Brenda said their vows, according to Clif Doyal, who spoke to The Oklahoman.
  • No specific reason for death has been given.
“Jake Flint was an Ambassador of the Oklahoma Red Dirt music scene. He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S. As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it,” Doyal’s statement read.

“With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy.”

In a statement about her late husband’s passing that she shared on Instagram, Brenda lamented the missed opportunities to cherish the memories.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote.

“People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Brenda Cline, a close friend and former manager of Jake, expressed her sorrow over the passing of the singer, whom she regarded as “much like a son.”

