Jake Flint, a country singer, died at age 37 just after marrying Brenda

Jake Flint, a country music performer, passed away just hours after tying the knot with Brenda over the weekend, according to his publicist. He was 37.

“Jake Flint was an Ambassador of the Oklahoma Red Dirt music scene. He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S. As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it,” Doyal’s statement read.

“With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy.”

In a statement about her late husband’s passing that she shared on Instagram, Brenda lamented the missed opportunities to cherish the memories.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote.

“People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Brenda Cline, a close friend and former manager of Jake, expressed her sorrow over the passing of the singer, whom she regarded as “much like a son.”

