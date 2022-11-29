James McAvoy discusses the problems with his “X-Men” franchise

He reintroduced the world’s most beloved mutants to the big screen in a prequel that shot to enormous popularity: The box office success of X-Men.

Additionally, McAvoy discussed his next role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel still hasn’t made an official announcement about a movie focusing on the X-Men.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn was able to revitalize the X-Men series eleven years ago. He reintroduced the world’s most beloved mutants to the big screen in a prequel that shot to enormous popularity: The box office success of X-Men: First Class marked the beginning of a new film franchise that would eventually gross nearly $2 billion over the course of four installments. However, the beloved franchise ultimately fell apart pretty rapidly, particularly in the final two films. How did that come about? James McAvoy has a stance on the matter.

McAvoy spoke extensively about his career in an interview with GQ, and his time working for Marvel was inevitably brought up. One of the most potent mutants in the universe, Charles Xavier, was portrayed by the Scottish actor as a younger man. The main goal of First Class was to depict not only Charles’ formative years but also how, through time, his friendship with Magneto (Michael Fassbender), changed into a moral conflict. Even while his overall impression of the Marvel universe was favorable, McAvoy felt that the later installments missed the friendship element:

“It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio. I don’t really [see them as just] money gigs. ‘Days of Future Past’ [the sequel to ‘First Class’] I think is one of the better films that I’ve been involved in. My biggest criticism of what we did throughout the four movies was that after the first movie, we didn’t take advantage of the relationship between [Xavier and Michael Fassbender’s Magneto], which really formed the backbone of the first film. So it was like, why did we just eject that massive weapon?”

When it comes to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, McAvoy isn’t optimistic.

Additionally, McAvoy discussed his next role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Old characters can occasionally appear in the most recent chapters because the multiverse idea made all prior Marvel films canon. Professor X (Patrick Stewart), who appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is included in this. Can we, therefore, anticipate seeing his younger self once more? McAvoy doesn’t appear to agree:

“I’m very quick to say, ‘No, I’m done.’ or ‘I’m not that bothered about coming back.’ Because you move forward. […] I’ve definitely not got the call. And if I did I would definitely not be telling you.”

Advertisement

Fans of the mutant organization the X-Men have high hopes for a film about them that is entirely under the creative direction of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. The X-Men films were previously produced by 20th Century Fox, which Disney acquired in 2019; this makes it simpler for the mutants to go back to their “home” studio. Apart from Professor X, Wolverine is currently scheduled to return in Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman playing the same part. Marvel still hasn’t made an official announcement about a movie focusing on the X-Men.

Also Read Debra details of Christina Haack’s co-parenting relationship, including its “Ups and Downs” Speaking out about her relationship with Tarek El Moussa's ex-girlfriend Christina Haack,...