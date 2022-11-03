Jana Kramer dresses her children in classic “Toy Story” costumes for Halloween

On Halloween, Jana Kramer was beaming with her children.

On Halloween, Jana Kramer was beaming with her children. The mother of two and country music artist uploaded pictures to Instagram. Tuesday appeared in costume along with her 6-year-old daughter Jolie Rae and 4-year-old son Jace Joseph.

Kramer dressed as Toy Story’s Jessie, and her dog matched her by wearing a Woody outfit. As Buzz Lightyear, Jace made a heroic posture, and Jolie grinned endearingly as Bo-Peep.

“We are here to be a friend to you. Love, Buzz, Jessie, and Woody, little Bo Peep “The photo collection’s caption was written by Kramer.

Another image shows the family posing in costume for a happy snap in front of a mirror. Mike Caussin, Kramer’s ex, is a father to her two children. After almost six years of marriage, the couple separated in April.

In a discussion about toxic forgiveness on the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk last month, Kramer described the history of her ex’s affairs, which she said go all the way back to the beginning of their relationship.

She mentioned that pain from the divorce of her own parents was one of the reasons keeping her from fully forgiving and leaving the relationship. My entire philosophy has been, “I do not want my children to grow up in a broken house,” since I come from a broken family.

She went on to say, “I disliked Christmas because I had to separate Christmas and that was unpleasant. “My children must live under my roof. And I immediately thought, “It ain’t going to happen,” when I considered having another lady raise my child.”

In an April carousel of videos and images, Kramer discussed her feelings of mom guilt while on the set of her upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie.

“I hope they know this is all for them,” Kramer wrote the carousel. “Mom guilt is so real when I’m working, but I pray they see in the end it’s all for them.”

