Jason Momoa’s daughter, show him a dance move on ‘Slumberland’ set  

Lola Iolani, Jason Momoa’s daughter who is 15 years old, is his new dancing instructor. In a behind-the-scenes video he posted to Instagram on Friday, the 43-year-old Aquaman actor and his young co-star Marlow Barkley can be seen dancing on the set of their new film Slumberland.

In the first clip, Momoa, dressed as Flip in a purple jacket and horns, and Barkley, dressed as her character Nema, are seen learning the trending dance to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” while perched on the back of a blue garbage truck with wires.

Standing behind the camera, dressed in a green jacket and grey leggings with a face screen, Lola instructs the pair on how to perform the dance. In the video, she can be heard singing the song with Barkley as they practice the dance steps.

The trio can be seen dancing outside to the finished song in another video, as Momoa’s son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, stands off to the side holding the phone and playing the music. Momoa kept up with the females, perfecting each dance step and singing along.

The Game of Thrones actor tweeted a picture of himself and Barkley making a disco position between two other shots

In the comment, Momoa expressed his gratitude to the film’s cast and crew as well as the girls who taught him how to dance. He ended by making a funny joke about how old he was: “P.S. The rest of the movie is me trying to evade Marlow so I could have the energy to create this crazy film. Growing older”

In one image, Momoa is seen slumped up against a wall with a towel covering his head and an expression of exhaustion on his face. In another, he and his dog are seen relaxing in a recliner.

Momoa expressed her gratitude for the role of Flip in August. The Netflix movie is based on the 1900s comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland.

Momoa admitted that playing in this role “truly opened a lot of things for me.” “In fact, I got to watch it yesterday with my kids and Marlow’s family. When you cry while seeing your own work, it’s strange.”

Momoa continued: “I was so moved by it and it completely blew me away. I was able to be completely myself in this job, and the character is great fun.”

On Netflix, Slumberland will debut on November 18.