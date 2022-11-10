 Jennifer Aniston would “love a relationship” as some moment she needs support

She would ever be married again, Aniston responded, “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.”

Jennifer Aniston never rules out starting a new relationship. Aniston, 53, told the magazine that while she would like to start a new relationship, she doesn’t “have any interest” in getting married right now in the December cover story of Allure, which was published on Wednesday.

When questioned whether she would ever be married again, Aniston responded, “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.” “I’d really like to date. The future? Sometimes I simply want to curl up in a ball and cry out, “I need assistance.””

In a recent interview, she also opened up about her issues with infertility and said, “It would be nice to come home and fall into someone’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.'”

Aniston, who was previously married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018 and Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, hasn’t engaged in any public relationships since the two announced their breakup in early 2018.

In a December 2018 interview with Elle, We’re the Millers actress said that both of her prior marriages were “quite successful, in [my] personal opinion.”

“I feel like I’m coming through a period that was challenging and coming back into the light,” Aniston told Allure, noting that she has “had to do personal work that was long overdue, parts of me that hadn’t healed from the time I was a little kid.”

“I’ve realized you will always be working on stuff. I am a constant work in progress,” she added. “Thank God. How uninteresting would life be if we all achieved enlightenment and that was it?”

Aniston later clarified that she did not “want to partner with someone until some of that work was done,” implying that because of her independence, she frequently keeps intimacy at a distance.

“It wouldn’t be fair,” she said in the interview. “I don’t want to move into a house when there are no walls.”

In an interview with Allure, Aniston revealed that the cottage on her property, “that’s like 90% windows,” served as her ex Theroux’s workspace before the couple’s breakup.

She greeted the outlet with “Welcome to the Babe Cave.” You may guess that he enjoys things that are dark and black.

After Theroux moved out at the end of their marriage, the Friends star said that she “lightened it up, stripped it all,” although both have stated that they are still friends five years later.

“What the f—- did you do?” he exclaimed when he came over recently. Regarding the cottage, Aniston stated. I uttered the words “I brought the light back in, friend.”

