Jennifer Lopez believed she was “going to die” amid the “painful” Ben Affleck breakup

The path to marriage for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was not straightforward.

The “Marry Me” singer reflected on her revived romance with the “Deep Water” actor and recalled the hurt she felt after they broke off their previous engagement in 2004 in a new interview with Apple Music 1.

The breakup was quite difficult, 53-year-old Lopez admitted to interviewer Zane Lowe. The deepest pain of my life began when we called off that wedding 20 years ago. Sincerely, I thought I was going to pass away.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez claimed that following her “painful” 2004 divorce from Ben Affleck, she felt as though she would “die.”

“It launched me on a spiral where I just couldn’t get it right for the next 18 years,” she concluded. However, it does have a happy ending now, 20 years later. The finale is the one that would never occur in Hollywood.

Lopez, who revived her relationship with 50-year-old Affleck 17 years after their initial breakup, revealed Friday that she will be releasing a new album titled “This Is Me… Now,” which is an updated version of her 2002 album “This Is Me… Then.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer said, “We captured me at this point in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we determined we were going to be together forever. “‘This love exists,’ is the album’s overarching message. This really is a love,”

In November 2002, the same month that Lopez’s album “This Is Me… Then” was released, the “Gigli” co-stars were engaged for the first time. However, they called it quits two years later.

Advertisement

Lopez told Lowe, “Now I think the message of [the record] is — if you have, like me occasionally, lost faith, almost given up, don’t. “True love does exist, and it’s true that some things last forever. It does need a lot of vulnerability for me to spread that message to the globe.

Also Read