Jennifer Lopez claims that Ben Affleck is the one who makes her the happiest

During this Thanksgiving season, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting close.

The 53-year-old Marry Me star used a popular TikTok song clip to accompany a touching Instagram video of her and her spouse cuddling.

The voice in the video, which features Pink’s “Try,” says, “Guys I did it.” “I’ve found the one who brings me the most joy I’ve ever experienced.”

In the brief but heartwarming clip, Lopez cuddles up to Affleck, 50, who is wearing a grey sweatshirt, grinning broadly, and sucking on some gum. She also included a good number of holiday emojis in the caption: “.

The couple’s relationship has changed since they first met 18 years ago, according to Lopez, who spoke candidly about it to PEOPLE in February 2022. She said, “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different points in our lives, and we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

“I think we are strong enough now to know what’s real and what’s not,” says Lopez, no longer deterred by the pomp and media circus that surrounded their relationship prior to their breakup in 2004. “When we were younger, maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive,” Lopez claims.

After rekindling their romance in 2021, the Hollywood couple wed in a small ceremony in Las Vegas this year. On August 20, they held a grander celebration at the Oscar-winning actor’s 87-acre estate on Hampton Island Preserve in front of 135 friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

She and her ex-husband Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max, age 14, while Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children together: Violet, age 16, Seraphina, age 13, and Samuel, age 10.

At this point in our lives, when we can truly appreciate, celebrate, and respect each other, it is a fantastic outcome that everything has happened in this way, Lopez told PEOPLE. “We have always appreciated it, but now much more so because we are aware of the unpredictable turns life might take.

“We have been in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what matters and doesn’t,” she continued. We respect each other and have children. We genuinely conduct our lives in a way that makes us proud and that makes our children proud of us. It’s vital to us that we conduct our lives from a place of love and respect for everyone in them. We respect the truth because we are aware of its existence.

