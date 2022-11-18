Jodie, Chrishell, Maren, and others comment on the Cameron Bure controversy

Several celebrities have spoken on the Candace Cameron Bure situation.

The Full House alum’s comments provoked criticism on social media after her sit-down with celebrities including Maren Morris and Chrishell Stause.

Candace herself broke her silence on the subject amidst the criticism of her remarks from November 14.

Maren commented, “Make DJ Gay Again,” in reference to the actress’ Full House character, in response to a Nov. 15 Instagram post shared by activist Matt Bernstein, which read in part, “If you mean straight, simply say that.” The Selling Sunset actress responded to Matt’s post by adding three hand-clap emojis.

They weren’t the only ones to speak out, either. JoJo Siwa, who had an argument with the actress earlier this year, responded to Candace’s interview after it was released by calling the actress’ statements “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people” in an Instagram video posted on November 15.

Jodie Sweetin, Candace’s Full House co-star, posted a message of support underneath the Nickelodeon alum’s article with the words “You know I love you.” “Go off jojo!” Maddie Ziegler was added as JoJo’s Dance Moms co-star.

In a statement given to E! News on November 16, Candace declared, “I have great love and affection for all people.” It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone could think I would want to hurt or offend anyone on purpose.

The actress, who had been with Hallmark before joining GAF, continued by referring to the network, “More faith-based programming needs a home, and I’ve desired that for a while. I’m honored to be a crucial component of a fledgling network that is expanding.”

She continued, “I also indicated in my interview, which was not used, that people of many ethnicities and identities have contributed to the network in amazing ways and will continue to do so both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and wholeheartedly support.

