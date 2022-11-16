Jodie Sweetin seemed to favor Candace Cameron about her marriage

Jodie Sweetin seemed to criticize her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for deciding to work for a network that solely highlights “traditional marriage” in her comments.

Jodie Sweetin seemed to criticize her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for deciding to work for a network that solely highlights “traditional marriage” in her comments.

Candy Cameron Bure’s Plan for New Cable Channel: No Gays was shared by JoJo Siwa on Instagram, and Sweeten replied, “You know I love you,” in the comments area.

Cameron Bure was criticized by Siwa for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community in her post.

Since everything that happened just a few months ago, Siwa, 19, wrote, “Honestly, I can’t believe that she would not only make a movie with the intention of excluding LGBTQIA+ but then also talk about it in the press.”

Nearly 2,550 people liked Sweetin’s comment, which encouraged a number of followers to share their own viewpoints on the issue.

Regarding Sweetin and Cameron Bure’s respective “Full House” roles, one user said, “@jodiesweetin I always loved Stephanie more than DJ anyhow.”

A second concurred, “@jodiesweetin the better Tanner sister.”

Another added, “@jodiesweetin thank you for being the wonderful person you are and for being so loving/inclusive.

Others, however, criticized Sweetin, 40, for dumping Cameron Bure after years of what appeared to be a friendship.

I assumed you and Candace were buddies, @jodiesweetin. grew grown side by side. But you still support someone you barely know just because they share your views,” a critic countered.

Another joker said, “if there was a dislike button, I’d press it on your comment.”

From 1987 to 1995, Sweetin and Cameron Bure both acted as the show’s main characters. They later got back together for the “Fuller House” Netflix revival, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

When Cameron Bure announced that she was joining the Great American Family network, which does not prioritize same-sex relationships in its initiatives, she received criticism.

After more than ten years and 30 films, she had previously stated that she would be leaving Hallmark in April and switching to Great American Family.

In a statement at the time, Cameron Bure said, “I’m very pleased to generate wonderful family and faith-filled programs and make the kind of tales my family and I love to watch.” “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we have the same goals of producing interesting, healthy content.”

She added that the network more closely matched her personal beliefs in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” she said.

Hilarie Burton, a former star of “One Tree Hill,” called Bure a “bigot” in response to her remarks.

Jesus didn’t seem to enjoy hypocrites like Candy, in my memory. But yes. Burton tweeted, “Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.

Cameron Bure had stated in the past, however, that she had no issue collaborating on projects focusing on the queer community.

During a panel discussion in 2016, she stated, “I embrace all things that we go through as human beings and would love for all our characters to explore whatever themes that are present in our culture and our society.”