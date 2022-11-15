John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, passes away at 89

Actress Jennifer Aniston is going through a terrible moment because her father John Aniston passed away on November 11

John Aniston, a seasoned actor, passed away at the age of 89

For those who don’t know, Victor Kiriakis, played by John Aniston, was the main character on the television series Days of Our Lives

See how Jennifer Aniston honoured her father in her Instagram post.

Just a few moments ago, Jennifer posted on her official Instagram account that her father had passed away. Her father John appears in a few old photos that she posted on social media.

“Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit,” In her Instagram post, Jennifer Aniston wrote.

Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Theroux, and others left meaningful comments on Jennifer’s Instagram post shortly after she published it.

