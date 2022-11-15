Jonnie Irwin, a TV host, discloses a “devastating” cancer diagnosis

Popular television host Jonnie Irwin disclosed that he has terminal cancer.

Popular television host Jonnie Irwin disclosed that he has terminal cancer. In a recent interview with a source, the 48-year-old host of BBC’s Escape to the Country revealed that he has lung cancer that has gone to his brain. He told the publication, “I don’t know how long I have left,” and hoped that by sharing his story, it would encourage others to “make the most of every day.”

Irwin was initially identified with the condition in August 2020, after he began to feel driving vision blurriness while filming for Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun in Italy. The cancer was soon verified by a number of tests.

“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live,” he recalled, noting the impact it would have on his wife Jessica, 40, and their three children. “I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologize to her. I felt so responsible.”

Irwin began treatment quietly and only disclosed his cancer to close friends and family. The property specialist added that despite his attempts to keep his diagnosis a secret, he “felt like I was carrying a nasty secret, it’s become a monkey on my back.”

Irwin continued, “I hope that by shaking that monkey off, I could inspire those who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day and to show them that you can live a positive life, even when you are dying.

Irwin told the publication that he is attempting to concentrate on creating memories with his children, son Rex, 3, and twin sons Rafa and Cormac,

“One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I’m doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible. I owe that to Jess and our boys,” he said. “Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family.”

“My attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it,” Irwin explained. “I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: ‘Don’t plan ahead because I might not be well enough.’ But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”