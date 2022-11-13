Julian Lennon bumps into uncle Paul McCartney at airport  

Advertisement
Advertisement

 Paul McCartney and Julian Lennon learned on Saturday how mysteriously fate works. According to a tweet from the 59-year-old artist and late Beatles member John Lennon’s son, he just happened to cross paths with his father’s former bandmate at the airport.

“Who you meet in an airport lounge is amazing! Nobody else but Uncle Paul…” In a tweet, Julian “Such a beautiful thing, and what are the chances? Thankful.”

Along with the tweet, Julian included two black-and-white pictures, one of which featured him taking a selfie with McCartney, 80.

In the second image, Julian’s seventh studio album Jude, which was released in September, is playing on McCartney’s phone. On the album’s cover, a youthful Julian is shown glancing over his shoulder while wearing a white button-up shirt.

Coincidentally, the singer of “Too Late for Goodbyes” named his latest album after the Beatles’ No. 1 song “Hey Jude,” which Paul McCartney penned for Julian when he was five years old and his parents were divorcing.

On the SiriusXM Volume radio program Debatable in April, Julian admitted that he had a “love-hate connection” with the song.

Advertisement

“I am thankful to Paul for writing it and putting some hope behind what was to come,” Julian explained. “But the downside of it was it was a dark reminder of what actually went down at the time, the separation.”

Since that time, Julian has grown to love the song and revealed to PEOPLE in September that there is a deeper meaning behind the resemblance between the names of his album and the Beatles song.

“It was very much reflective, looking in the mirror deeply and trying to find that place of peace,” he said. “I found it one or two times before, but it got lost in the muddle of life. Working on the album was about getting in touch with myself and who I am.”

In addition to Julian’s name change in 2020, Julian said that while he hasn’t “carried any negativity” about his father’s departure for a long time, he still needs to “work through a few knots here and there.” Jude opened a new chapter for Julian.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I’m so much more than John’s son or being [fans’] version of John in a lot of people’s minds,” Julian said. “That was important to me, to build a foundation for myself outside of music, that I was capable of just about anything I put my mind and heart to. I can hold my head up high.”

