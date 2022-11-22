Julie and Todd Chrisley prison terms for Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

In their case involving bank fraud and tax evasion, Todd and Julie Chrisley have received their sentences.

According to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta, a federal judge sentenced the Chrisley Knows Best actors on Monday, giving Todd 12 years in jail and 16 months on probation and giving Julie seven years in prison and 16 months on probation.

Todd and Julie requested leniency prior to the sentence. According to Insider, Todd claimed in a statement that his wife, who looks after their son Grayson, 16, and granddaughter Chloe, 10, “should not be penalised” to the same degree.

Julie’s account of a conversation with Chloe, the daughter of their estranged son Kyle, brought tears to her eyes. According to the site, she said, “No child should feel that way to hear your 10-year-old say she doesn’t want to live if their mom walks away.

Peter Tarantino, the Chrisley’s former accountant, was also given a 36-month prison term on Monday, according to Insider. Following hip surgery, Tarantino, who was found guilty in June for his part in the couple’s fraud scheme, is scheduled to report to prison on May 1, 2023, according to the publication.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Todd to between 17 and 22 years and Julie to between 10 and 13 years prior to the sentencing. According to court documents that WAGA was able to get, they are also requesting that the couple surrender close to $20 million.

In response to the prosecution’s request for a lighter sentence, Todd’s attorneys submitted a rejoinder. His mother and those who “are working in the production and filming of the Chrisley television series” will be affected “severely and badly” by his manifestation, they said, the site added.

Family and acquaintances of the duo served as additional character witnesses in favor of a lighter sentence.

