Julie Bowen claims she identifies as “straight,” despite having once been “in love woman.”

Julie Bowen is honest about her sexual orientation. The Modern Family alum, 52, admitted during an interview with Becca Tilley on her Quitters podcast on Monday that she had harbored feelings for a woman while identifying as straight.

“I’m straight. I’ve always been straight. I was in love with a woman for a while but she didn’t love me back,” she admitted. “She liked women, but she didn’t like me in that way.”

She added, “It never really took off so I never really had to challenge the concept of my sexuality.”

Putting labels on one’s sexuality was a topic of conversation between Bowen and The Bachelor alum, who made her relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko public in May.

“I hope people don’t always have to come out,” Bowen told Tilley. “What you do with your body should not be the first thing we know about people, or care about — that’s your business.”

Tilley, 34, said that when it came to her own sexuality, she “never thought about a label.”

“Hayley and I met and we just had this instant connection. I fell in love with her so fast that I never went into this like, ‘What does it mean? What is my label?'” she said. “For me, I’m just attracted to people.”

“I don’t have an issue with coming out,” she added. “I just hope that one day people don’t have to come out because it causes a lot of stress and weight added. Life is already really hard, falling in love should just be a natural, beautiful thing people shouldn’t have to explain to anybody.”

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Bowen acknowledged having a crush on Harry Styles but claimed to be “quite single.”

When Adam DeVine, a guest presenter, mentioned that Bowen had gone to Styles’ Fine Line tour in November, he added, “Word on the street is that you have a little bit of a crush, gal.”

Do you want to know if I would resume dating in order to date Harry Styles? Bowen answered. “Oh, absolutely. Him? Observe him!”

She continued by describing the qualities of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer that she liked best.

“He’s got that same energy that Twitch does where they’re so gorgeous and sexy, but there’s so much joy that you don’t feel dirty about what’s happening in your pants,” she said, giving a shout-out to Stephen “Twitch” Boss.

Bowen added, “He’s just bringing the joy and the light and the Watermelon Sugar. You just feel good about the whole experience.”

