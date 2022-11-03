Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Julie Bowen claims she identifies as “straight,” despite having once been “in love woman.”

Julie Bowen claims she identifies as “straight,” despite having once been “in love woman.”

Articles
Advertisement
Julie Bowen claims she identifies as “straight,” despite having once been “in love woman.”

Julie Bowen claims she identifies

Advertisement
  • Julie Bowen is honest about her sexual orientation.
  • The Modern Family alum, 52, admitted during an interview with Becca Tilley on her Quitters podcast on Monday that she had harbored feelings for a woman while identifying as straight. “
  • I was in love with a woman for a while but she didn’t love me back,” she admitted. “
Advertisement

Julie Bowen is honest about her sexual orientation. The Modern Family alum, 52, admitted during an interview with Becca Tilley on her Quitters podcast on Monday that she had harbored feelings for a woman while identifying as straight.

“I’m straight. I’ve always been straight. I was in love with a woman for a while but she didn’t love me back,” she admitted. “She liked women, but she didn’t like me in that way.”

She added, “It never really took off so I never really had to challenge the concept of my sexuality.”

Putting labels on one’s sexuality was a topic of conversation between Bowen and The Bachelor alum, who made her relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko public in May.

“I hope people don’t always have to come out,” Bowen told Tilley. “What you do with your body should not be the first thing we know about people, or care about — that’s your business.”

Tilley, 34, said that when it came to her own sexuality, she “never thought about a label.”

Advertisement

“Hayley and I met and we just had this instant connection. I fell in love with her so fast that I never went into this like, ‘What does it mean? What is my label?'” she said. “For me, I’m just attracted to people.”

“I don’t have an issue with coming out,” she added. “I just hope that one day people don’t have to come out because it causes a lot of stress and weight added. Life is already really hard, falling in love should just be a natural, beautiful thing people shouldn’t have to explain to anybody.”

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Bowen acknowledged having a crush on Harry Styles but claimed to be “quite single.”

When Adam DeVine, a guest presenter, mentioned that Bowen had gone to Styles’ Fine Line tour in November, he added, “Word on the street is that you have a little bit of a crush, gal.”

Do you want to know if I would resume dating in order to date Harry Styles? Bowen answered. “Oh, absolutely. Him? Observe him!”

She continued by describing the qualities of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer that she liked best.

Advertisement

“He’s got that same energy that Twitch does where they’re so gorgeous and sexy, but there’s so much joy that you don’t feel dirty about what’s happening in your pants,” she said, giving a shout-out to Stephen “Twitch” Boss.

Bowen added, “He’s just bringing the joy and the light and the Watermelon Sugar. You just feel good about the whole experience.”

Also Read

Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini will Co-Host the 2023 music awards
Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini will Co-Host the 2023 music awards

CMT and CBS announced that the fan-voted awards show will take place...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Raveena claims Karan is still angry with her for declining KKHH
Raveena claims Karan is still angry with her for declining KKHH
Post Malone assures fans that he is happy after weight loss
Post Malone assures fans that he is happy after weight loss
Royal Mail reveals first postage stamps featuring King Charles III
Royal Mail reveals first postage stamps featuring King Charles III
Nick Jonas says having a daughter at Hollywood Walk of Fame makes him anxious
Nick Jonas says having a daughter at Hollywood Walk of Fame makes him anxious
Bam Margera & Priscilla Presley make an odd couple
Bam Margera & Priscilla Presley make an odd couple
Rimha Ahmed's new video goes viral
Rimha Ahmed's new video goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story