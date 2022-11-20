Advertisement
Edition: English
Jungkook perform ‘Dreamers’ during FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony

Articles
  • Jungkook played “Dreamers” at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.
  • He wore a full black outfit and got the crowd to sing, dance, and yell along with him.
  • Tweets praising the adored musician surged as soon as the event went live.
At the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony, Jungkook played “Dreamers” and once again won over the audience by being his authentic, raw self.

He wore a full black outfit and got the crowd to sing, dance, and yell along with him. Tweets praising the adored musician surged as soon as the opening event went live. Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi sang alongside Jungkook.

Worldwide adored singing group BTS. Through creating meaningful music and incorporating a dash of human emotions into its art, it has captivated the hearts of people all around the world. They are adored for their eccentric sense of style as well as their unpolished and genuine musical talent.

The hashtags #Jungkook and #JungkookinQatar quickly gained popularity after the performance. Before the event, the song was formally released, and as Jungkook performed on stage, the crowd went absolutely bonkers.

