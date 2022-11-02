Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are proud parents of a new puppy

The Grammy-winning musician, 28, and the creator of Rhode, 25, on Monday, shared a series of adorable images on Instagram to introduce their family’s newest member, a lovely pooch named Piggy Lou.

In her Instagram Story, Baldwin Bieber also revealed Piggy Lou to the public.

The Grammy-winning musician, 28, and the creator of Rhode, 25, on Monday, shared a series of adorable images on Instagram to introduce their family’s newest member, a lovely pooch named Piggy Lou.

On Monday, Bieber revealed the four-person family in a carousel on Instagram. He is shown in the first photo holding Piggy Lou and Oscar, two dogs that he and Baldwin Bieber adopted in 2018.

The Bieber family is in full Halloween mode; Justin Bieber is decked out as the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, while Baldwin Bieber is channeling her inner seductive vampire.

Another image shows Bieber tenderly cuddling with Oscar while the actor makes a tearful expression for the camera. The image is followed by one in which Oscar makes a charming face for the camera.

Happy Halloween, @amberasaly,” was the caption used by Bieber to honor the occasion. In her Instagram Story, Baldwin Bieber also revealed Piggy Lou to the public.

This is Oscar’s new baby sister Piggy Lou Bieber, she said while holding up the dog, who was decked out in a cute piggy costume.

Later, he and Piggy Lou share a tender moment as she holds the dog close to her face in a different picture with the simple caption “Piggy Lou.”

Then Piggy displayed her modeling prowess by posing on a couch while sporting a collar made out of a floral and polka-dot bandana.

The model captioned the image “PIG.”

After celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, Bieber and Baldwin Bieber added a new member.

The couple, who secretly wed in September 2018, celebrated the anniversary with adorable Instagram photos.

The Canadian musician uploaded a black-and-white photo of himself and his wife cuddling up to a cute puppy that was lying in between them.

The 28-year-old singer captioned the Instagram photo, “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber. Thanks for making me better in every way.”

Baldwin Bieber also uploaded a romantic Instagram post with a carousel of pictures of the pair, echoing the same sentiment.

She captioned the picture, “4 years married to you.” “The love of my life, the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen. I praise God for you.”

Nearly a year after they wed in a New York City courtroom, the couple was photographed kissing in South Carolina at their wedding ceremony, where Baldwin Bieber was wearing a veil that read, “Till Death Do Us Part.”

