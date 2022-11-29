Justin Long admits that he calls Kate Bosworth by a unique nickname

In an interview, Justin Long discussed his relationship with Kate Bosworth and said he has a special nickname for her.

A thoughtful action! In an interview, Justin Long discussed his relationship with Kate Bosworth and said he has a special nickname for her.

Timeline of Justin Long and Kate Bosworth’s Relationship

During the Monday, November 28, episode of the Today show, Long, 44, referred to Bosworth, 39, as “Catherine” rather than “Kate” when speaking to cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

The Barbarian star explained that the nickname is meant to be a unique thing between the two of them after Hager, 41, questioned whether or not the public had been referring to the Blue Crush actress by the wrong name.

“It’s a bit more intimate. Even if it’s longer and more difficult to say,” he jokingly said, adding that he likes to refer to his lover by her full name even though the rest of the world knows her by a different moniker.

When Bosworth was still wed to her ex-husband Michael Polish in the spring of 2021, the two first connected on the set of Big Sur. The former star of Young Americans wrote a touching Instagram tribute at the time, thanking long for all of his hard work on set.

“There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6-day weeks,” the Superman Returns actress wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are truly spectacular/fun/funny/kind/rare/thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻.”

The 21 actor and the director made their breakup public in August 2021. Bosworth and Long fuelled dating rumors that fall when they were frequently photographed together.

Additionally, Bosworth started “liking” various Instagram photos posted by the Lady of the Manor actor, such as one from November 2021 in which he is making “the traditional Thanksgiving hummus.”

Us Weekly reported in January 2022 that the actors had been dating for a “few months” after becoming friends while working on their film.

Long appeared to confirm his relationship with Bosworth in the weeks that followed while watching the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie Bring on the Dancing Horses.

“I am here in beautiful Park City, Utah [and] it’s freezing cold,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time, noting that he was “so excited” to see the actress in the film. “But, I’m here for the big premiere of Bring on the Dancing Horses. So, bring on the dancing horses at the Egyptian Theatre.”

The New Girl alum announced on Monday that the couple had been dating for a little over a year and gushed over their time together over the holiday. She gives me a warm light. I’m blushing because this is so… It is excellent. They spent a smelly Turkey Day with his parents, and he said, “It’s so nice to talk about.

“It was Thanksgiving in Connecticut,” he explained. “So I made some Brussels sprouts and we traveled, I’ve been living in Massachusetts so we traveled for about an hour-and-a-half with Brussels sprouts in the car. I don’t know if you’ve ever done that … it’s a very distinct odor.”

Bosworth, for her part, posted on social media on Thursday to express her gratitude for her boyfriend. ‘Merry Thanksgiving,’ I’m so appreciative of Justin Long’s warmth, safety, and radiant ever-glow. You make life so much fun. Along with a few cute pictures of the couple on their vacation, she added the hashtag “xx” to her Instagram post.

