Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcome a second child via surrogate

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcomed Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, their second child, through surrogacy. He captioned an Instagram photo of their newest addition, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, with the words, “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway clan tonight but we hurried off to greet our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.”

“Special thanks to @drshahinghadir, our amazing surrogate, and all the nurses and physicians for helping us expand our family. We are ecstatic to have a four-person family.

Ferguson, 47, and Mikita, 37, welcomed their son Beckett into the world in July 2020 thanks to a gestational carrier.

In the newborn’s first Instagram post, the “Modern Family” alum praised the lawyer, saying, “Two weeks ago I got to see you become a parent. We are starting a brand-new chapter, and I am so excited to do it with you.

For 11 seasons, Ferguson portrayed Mitchell Prichett, a parent, on the ABC program.

The Emmy nominee claimed he had a chance to “really focus” on Beckett’s arrival when the sitcom ended in April 2020.

In March 2021, Ferguson said to People, “There was this forced opportunity to stop, relax, and be in the moment.”

“[Parenting is] astonishing,” he added. “I can be in a bad mood and seeing [Beckett] super excited, kicking and smiling, it just immediately lifts my spirits. It’s so pure and sweet. And it gives me so much joy.”

The “Take Me Out” actor announced the impending arrival of his second child to his Instagram followers in May of the following year.

We’re expecting No. 2! That’s wonderful news, @justinmikita and I!

“his Instagram video caption. Later this fall, our expanding family will consist of four members. We are ecstatic that Beckett will have a sibling.

In the comments section, Ferguson’s former “Modern Family” co-stars graciously expressed their support, with Sarah Hyland yelling, “YESSSSSSSSSSS.”

After dating for almost two years, the Tony winner and Mikita got engaged in September 2012, and they wed in New York City in July 2013.