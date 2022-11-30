Kardashians gather for a family reunion as Kim settles divorce

Khloé Kardashian, the younger Kardashian sister, accessorized the look with a black beanie and Nike sneakers.

The inventor of Skims was seen in the pictures sporting a grey sweatsuit, white sneakers, and a stylish bun. Khloé Kardashian, the younger Kardashian sister, accessorized the look with a black beanie and Nike sneakers.

Momager Kris Jenner followed closely behind, pulling up to the studio in a sophisticated all-black outfit with red embellishments. As she entered, she gave the photographers a flirtatious smile.

Kourtney, the oldest Kardashian sibling, kept a low profile while wearing an all-black outfit to match her husband. They walked out of the studio hand in hand.

When they were first taken during the day but didn’t emerge until after dark, their family gathering appeared to last for hours.

Their encounter takes place shortly after Kim, 42, and Kanye, 45, finalized their divorce after initially filing in February 2021. Seven years have passed since their wedding.

The former couple will have shared custody and “equal access” to their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The infamous Yeezy designer will now be obligated to provide $200,000 in child support every month to his ex-wife. Additionally, he is liable for paying half of their children’s security and educational costs.

Sources close to the mother of four informed TMZ that she will continue to have the children 80% of the time despite their custody agreement, as West previously acknowledged in September.

West has also been embroiled in a media frenzy following his initial anti-Semitic remarks on social media, which resulted in his temporary suspension from Instagram and Twitter.

He threatened to commit “death con 3” on Jews in his diatribe, which drew a lot of criticism on social media.

His use of anti-Semitic slurs in business meetings has also been brought up by a few of his ex-Yeezy workers.

After making those remarks, he lost the endorsement of a number of companies, including Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga.

Kim, along with the rest of her family, said that she “stand[s] together with the Jewish community and call[s] on the awful violence and vile words toward them to come[s] to an] immediate halt” among the celebrities who criticized the rapper-turned-fashion designer.

