Kate Mara and her husband Jamie Bell welcome a second child

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are enjoying their newest family member. The Fantastic Four co-stars, who were married in 2017, have had a second kid. On November 17, Kate announced the birth of their son, saying on Instagram, “birthed a child a week ago. His feet are shown here.”

The My Days of Mercy actress and her husband announced their second pregnancy in the middle of July. A 3-year-old daughter belongs to the two already as parents. (Bell and ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood also have a son, Jack, age 9).

Kate posted a picture of herself and her husband holding hands while out on a date as part of her beautiful announcement. She smartly tagged her photo, “There are three of us in the pic,” even though the couple was the only ones who were visible in the July 10 Instagram.

Kate shared her experience with a blighted ovum, a type of early miscarriage when she first opened up about the couple’s journey to parenthood after the couple welcomed their daughter in May 2019.

“I was so excited, but also sad that we weren’t as excited as we were the first time,” she shared on a June 2019 episode of the Informed Pregnancy podcast. “Because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic.”

In May of that year, the couple shared an Instagram snap of their daughter’s toes to announce the arrival of their daughter. A few weeks ago, we had a baby, Kate captioned her picture. Her feet are shown here.

Later on in the year, Kate started shooting her Hulu miniseries, A Teacher, and frequently brought her kid with her to the set.

“As a new mom, it’s kind of a complete nightmare when you have a kid on your bosom, screaming in the trailer, and then you’ve got to go pretend to be seductive,” she said to Emmy Magazine in 2020. But it also wasn’t, you get what I mean? Because I am the mother of this tiny angel baby.

