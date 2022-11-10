Katie Stevens of the bold type is expecting her first child

The Bold Type actress made a pregnancy announcement alongside her husband Paul on the red carpet at the 2022 Country Music Awards on November 9.

The 2022 CMA Awards received a special plus one from Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni. The Bold Type actress made a pregnancy announcement alongside her husband Paul on the red carpet at the 2022 Country Music Awards on November 9. This is their first child together.

Paul, the producer of the Jordan Davis song “Buy Dirt,” which won Song of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards ceremony, dressed in a brown suit for the event. Katie wore a periwinkle gown that was embellished with fabric flowers and sequins.

In 2019, Katie and Paul exchanged vows in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, Katie teased the media about Paul before saying “I do,” adding, “I latched on to a hot fella and I’m just like, “Please never leave me.”

When reflecting on their relationship around the time of their wedding, Katie recalled that she had known he was the one from the beginning.

“Our first date was five-and-a-half years ago. After dating for a couple of months, I knew [he was going to be] my husband,” Katie told People. “From the second that I met him up until now, he’s made me feel special and more than enough every single day.”

According to the publication, Katie and Paul both paid tribute to their moms by dressing for the wedding in parts of their mothers’ wedding gowns.

She remarked, “I simply wanted Paul to feel like his mom was among us because she died away when he was 15.” I had a piece of Paul’s mom’s wedding dress, which his aunt had given me, stitched into the inside of the jacket and covered with a patch.

Katie wore her mother’s veil to complete her wedding-day attire. A little more than three years later, Katie is about to become a mother.

