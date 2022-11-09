Keanu Reeves makes comeback as John Wick in ‘Ballerina’

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick in Ballerina.

Chad Stahelski is still working on the film with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

The movie is currently being filmed in Prague.

Advertisement

To reprise his role as John Wick in the John Wick spinoff movie starring Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves is now in Prague. This intriguing tidbit follows the confirmation that Ian McShane would make his series comeback in the Ballerina movie as Winston, the general manager of The Continental Hotel.

It’s unclear at this time whether Reeves’ return will be a cameo or whether he’ll have a bigger role in Ballerina’s main story.

The Chad Stahelski-directed John Wick franchise has expanded significantly since the original movie debuted in theatres in 2014, with two spinoff ventures, three further features, and the eagerly awaited John Wick 4.

Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard) is directing the Shay Hatten-penned screenplay for the movie Ballerina, which is now shooting in Prague. The Continental, a prequel to John Wick that will centre on the titular hotel and Winston’s formative years, is also in the works.

Fans have been speculating about Ballerina’s place in the narrative as the franchise has continued to grow and has started to explore prequel tales.

Whether the movie will take place before the events of John Wick or if it will fit in closer to the impending fourth instalment is currently uncertain. Although Stahelski won’t be directing Ballerina, he is still working on the film with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

Advertisement

Reeves’ return to the John Wick universe is announced just a few weeks after rumours surfaced that he had left Hulu’s Devil in the White City production. According to a talk he had with Collider, he is also getting ready for the Netflix adaptation of his comic book BRZRKR, which he may potentially direct.

Ballerina’s key narrative points are yet unknown, but it’s great to learn that de Armas will be starring alongside McShane and Reeves, two John Wick powerhouses. The movie is currently being filmed in Prague, and there is no specific timetable for its release.

Also Read Keanu Reeves shocked by Matthew Perry memoir insults: report Matthew Perry asks Keanu Reeves why he "walks among us" in his...