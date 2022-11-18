Kelly Mi Li gives a sneak peek into her pregnancy journey

Kelly Mi Li is eager to take on the responsibilities of being a mother.

Kelly Mi Li is eager to take on the responsibilities of being a mother. Only a few hours after the Bling Empire star revealed that she is expecting her first child, the businesswoman provided a snapshot of her journey thus far and made jokes about what she is most looking forward to.

“I get to eat whatever I want and have an excuse not to work out,” she exclusively told the news at the 2022 API Excellence Celebration hosted by Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter, and Gold House on Nov. 17. “And also, I’ll just have my boyfriend do anything and my excuse is like, ‘Hey, I’m pregnant.’ He’s like, ‘okay, okay.'”

After the third season of the show’s premiere in October, Kelly announced on Instagram that she was in a new relationship and head over heels in love. According to the Netflix star, her fiancé has been the best partner.

“He is so great with kids honestly,” she shared. “I could not ask for a better partner and he’s perfect in every way.”

“We were talking about trying at end of the year,” Kelly said. “You know, I just turned 37, so we didn’t expect that to happen so fast. I was a little worried because a lot of my friends are going through IVF and going through hardship. So, I thought I might have to go through that.”

“But it literally so it was unexpected,” she continued. “But we were obviously planning. We wanted to try starting at end of the year, just a few months earlier.”

And if you’re wondering which cast member she told first, it should come as no surprise since she had to inform her BFF first.

“On the cast, Kane [Lim] is actually the only person I told you before the announcement and he cried,” she said, adding, “I don’t think he likes when I say he cried though.”

In this new chapter of her life, Kelly hopes to be like one particular individual who is very close to her.

“My mom is still my superhero,” she shared. “You know, we also have our differences, but she’s such a great mom. She really is my superhero, my role model.”

