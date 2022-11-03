Kevin dresses as a Pokémon trainer while his daughter wears a Pikachu costume

The Jonas Brothers singer dressed as Ash Ketchum from Pokémon with his 5-year-old, who was dressed as Pikachu, for Halloween,

For a special outfit with their daughter Valentina, Kevin Jonas channeled his inner ’90s kid. The Jonas Brothers singer dressed as Ash Ketchum from Pokémon with his 5-year-old, who was dressed as Pikachu, for Halloween, according to pictures posted on Tuesday by Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas.

He posted a cute picture of the two looking at each other on Instagram with the message, “Gotta catch them all.”

Kevin and Danielle also uploaded pictures of their 8-year-old daughter Alena, who was dressed as a punk rock princess and accessorized with a leather jacket, tiara, and princess dress.

Danielle titled the image, “Little Miss Punk,” while Kevin chose vintage lines from Something Corporate.

He captioned the picture of Alena, who was sticking her tongue out while making the peace sign with her other hand while one hand was on her hip.

The 34-year-old co-host of Claim to Fame shared a sweet Instagram photo in August of himself and his children enjoying a chocolate milkshake with three straws.

In the picture, Jonas and his girls were sipping the delicious beverage while looking up at the camera, sharing it among themselves using three straws. While their father sported a grey t-shirt and navy shorts, Valentina and Alena sported matching pink cherry-printed tank tops.

“Three straws for the win!!” the musician captioned his post.

Kevin, who met Danielle in 2007 while on a family trip, revealed earlier this year the new stage of their marriage. In 2009, the couple exchanged vows.

The musician, who co-topped PEOPLE’s list of the 100 Reasons to Love America with his brothers Joe and Nick, said, “So much has changed as our daughters start to get older and actually become a little bit more independent.”

“Danielle and I suddenly exclaim, “We have the entire day! What is going on? “Regarding both girls attending school full-time, he replied.

Despite the adjustment, Kevin said of being even closer to Danielle, “it’s been really nice.” We’re beginning a new period of independence and doing things on our own once more.

