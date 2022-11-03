Khloé and Kim Kardashian feared losing Blac Chyna due to the lawsuit jury

On Halloween, Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi celebrated a significant occasion.

One week has passed since the couple welcomed their son Merrick Avery into the world on a celebratory evening.

They celebrated by taking a family picture, with Gabi holding Avery as Scotty sits next to her, and the family dog, Moose, peeks his head in between them.

The lawsuit has previously been brought up on the new season of The Kardashians. The lawsuit’s effects on Kris, 66, and her family were discussed in a September episode of the Hulu series. She stated, “On top of that, it’s incredibly draining. It’s emotionally, physically, and spiritually exhausting to be going through this. As a mom, I’m very protective of my kids.

“The mother of my brother’s daughter is suing me, Kylie, Kimberly, and my mom for defamation and interference with contract, and the trial starts next week,” Khloé, 38, said in a confessional. “She is saying the Rob & Chyna show didn’t get a second season because we interfered with it, not because they weren’t in a relationship anymore.”

Kim, 42, received a call from their lawyer Michael Rhodes while she was eating lunch. He informed her that he intended to submit a request to exclude Chyna’s damage claims because she reportedly failed to “provide us all her stuff,” including tax returns and other crucial legal documents. Rhodes also mentioned that the motion was still being considered.

Kim questioned why her family would have to pursue the lawsuit if Chyna was allegedly hiding facts and no damages would ultimately be granted to the model.

“If she doesn’t fulfill her end of the bargain, why would we have to go forward with the case?” Kim asked, later adding, “She could still go through with the claim of who’s right and who’s wrong, but then no damages.”

Rhodes stated that people frequently seek minor damages in defamation cases in order to “make a point,” adding that this “wouldn’t end the case per se, but it would take a lot of the sting out of it.”

Kim persisted in pressing the issue. She said to Rhodes, “How could they ever do a show together if there is a restraining order and they literally can’t stand next to each other? She had a restraining order against my brother.

“I definitely am really nervous,” Kim admitted in a confessional. “I know, in a lot of the justice reform work that I’m in, that when a jury’s involved, there’s no telling how people will side. Even if you have the truth on your side, and you believe in your team, you have no idea what the outcome is going to be.”

After hanging off the phone with Rhodes, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney continued their conversation about the lawsuit, with Khloé urging the sisters to “stay straight-faced [and] treat it seriously” and Khloé warning that the next 10 days will be “a huge spectacle.”

“She’s suing us for over $100 million, and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people,” Khloé said. “What if they hate us?”

Kim said, “Hopefully they find folks who just don’t know who we are,” as Kourtney, 43, laughed, “No one dislikes us, Khloé.”

Khloé, though, wasn’t persuaded. I’m not worried about anything I’ve done; I’m just saying it’s going to be unpleasant and annoying, and while she’s suing us, Dream’s at my house. Facts are facts – right is right, wrong is wrong.

Rob, 35, and Chyna, 34, became acquainted in January 2016. Dream Kardashian, who is now 5 years old, was born after the couple became engaged and separated permanently in 2017.

Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie Jenner for willful interference with her E! Contract in October of that year. In reference to the previous reality program Rob & Chyna. Rob’s Instagram leak of Chyna’s nude images prompted the lawsuit. Rob also charged Chyna with drug usage, alcohol addiction, and infidelity during his social media tirade.

Chyna asserted that the family’s power was due to this incident. Despite claims to the contrary, Rob & Chyna’s second season renewal most likely led to its demise. As a result, Chyna’s legal team claimed that she probably lost out on millions of dollars in earnings from connected appearances and social media posts.

Before a jury in May found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna, Kim was ultimately dropped from the defamation lawsuit. The model received no monetary awards for damages.

Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani has declared her intention to appeal the verdict since the judgment. Additionally, the Real Blac Chyna star accused Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon of treating her unfairly in court and filed a peremptory challenge against him.

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s legal team submitted a petition in June seeking Chyna for close to $400,000 to cover the court fees they claim they incurred during the defamation action.

