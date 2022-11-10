Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist forced her butt into the Marilyn Monroe dress

Kardashians’ second season, Kim made the decision to lose weight in order to fit into the dress.

Without any ifs, and, or buts, Chris Appleton was going to get Kim Kardashian into her Met gown. Before the 2022 Met Gala, it wasn’t certain that the founder of the SKIMs would actually put on the famous gown worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she sang “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy. According to The Kardashians’ second season, Kim made the decision to lose weight in order to fit into the dress, but when the time came to put it on at the dress’s owner, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, the outfit almost didn’t work. That is, until Kim’s hairdresser Chris intervened.

Kim said that because of the delicate nature of the garment, it must “glide up” rather than be tugged up, as seen in the episode, with the assistance of workers from Ripley’s. But it came to a stop at her butt. Chris then instructed Kim to “push your a—.”

“Chris Appleton was like, ‘We didn’t fly all the way over here for nothing,'” Kim said in a confessional during the episode. “He like lifted up my butt in my SKIMS, re-kinda positioned my shapewear and then, it went up.”

Even though the dress eventually fit, they were unable to zip it up, so at the May 2 event, Kim covered her naked rear with a furry coat. Following the red carpet, Kim changed into a copy of the dress for the remainder of the evening.

Is there anything she didn’t hide? She was in utter awe of her ability to make it happen. Kim revealed in a confessional, “I’m going to be wearing Marilyn Monroe’s original outfit at the Met Ball.” “God, oh God. I’m shocked by what I did.”

Kim’s ensemble, however, wasn’t created by Chris alone. To allow Kim to even try on the dress, her mother Kris Jenner had to intervene.

“They were not gonna let me wear this dress. They weren’t even gonna let me try it on,” Kim shared. “Until Kris Jenner calls.”

Exactly what Kris said to make it happen is a secret, but she did offer her mantra for these kinds of circumstances.

“I cannot tell you my secrets,” the momager shared in a confessional during the episode. “But you know what I say, ‘If somebody says no, you’re talking to the wrong person.'”

