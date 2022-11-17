Kourtney Kardashian Breaks The Silence Upon Kissing Travis Barker

Making the evening matter. Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were dressed to the nines for the 2022 Met Gala, they still made a big show of PDA

“I don’t want to cover him with lipstick. Not wanting to smear my lipstick. We also want to kiss, though. Therefore, we shall kiss with our tongues,” the 43-year-old creator of Poosh said in a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, which aired on Thursday, November 17.

In similar Thom Browne outfits, the pair smiled their way down the red carpet in May. The singer was dressed in a kilt and a blazer, while Kourtney was rocking a deconstructed version of a suit.

The reality star enthused about spending a night out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with her now-husband, 47. She said to the cameras, “I know most people would have nervousness, but I think having Travis just makes things so much more fun.” “Making the most of every minute and event is the best thing Travis offers to my life. For me, it is a far better way to live.

After being seen together in January 2021, there were rumours that the pair were dating. The following month, Us Weekly verified that the longtime friends had advanced their friendship.

The California native, who shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, joked that it took the Blink-182 band member a while to make a move.

“The movie [during our first date] was over, and we started another movie and I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this movie marathon.’ So, I made the first move,” she added, noting how special her bond is with Travis. “Watching him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her. The way he speaks to her is so special. Travis and I talk about a future all the time. The second we fell in love I think we knew how different it was from anything either of us have had before. So, I think we absolutely see a future together.”

In October 2021, the drummer popped the question to Kourtney. The duo visited a Las Vegas chapel in April, one month before their official nuptials. Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows at a Los Angeles courthouse in May and followed it up with a ceremony in Italy that same month.

Scroll on for a breakdown of Kourtney and Travis’ appearance at the Met:

