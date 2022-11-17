Leonardo DiCaprio’s Recent Birthday Party Was a “Blast,” Says Kate Hudson

Hudson said. “Since I was 17 years old, I’ve known Leo. It was great fun. It was a necessary party.”

The birthday celebration for Leonardo DiCaprio was a blast for Kate Hudson!

The 43-year-old actress said to Extra at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery screening in Los Angeles on Monday that she thought DiCaprio’s 48th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills on Friday was “a needed blowout.”

It was a lot of fun, Hudson said. “Since I was 17 years old, I’ve known Leo. It was great fun. It was a necessary party.”

At his recent birthday celebration, DiCaprio invited his parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken, as well as pals from the entertainment business Rebel Wilson, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Tobey Maguire, Ashton Kutcher, and Tobey Maguire. Rich Paul, a sports agent, and LeBron James and Savannah were also present.

“With music, beverages, and catered food, it was a terrific celebration. Everyone appeared to be enjoying themselves, “According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the weekend party

On the Glass Onion red carpet on Monday, Hudson talked about many other close friends in addition to Leonardo DiCaprio. Reuniting with her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kathryn Hahn for the upcoming Knives Out sequel, according to the actress, “was the greatest.

Hudson noted that the January 20th anniversary of 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will make her reunion with Hahn for Glass Onion all the more appropriate.

The actress remarked, “It evolved into years before we hadn’t seen each other, and when I saw her, when I was reunited with her on this movie, it was like we’d never gone.” “We seem to be soul sisters to me. The very best.”

